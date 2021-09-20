Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are in Austria shooting for an action sequence and will be performing some visually extravagant stunts.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are busy shooting for their upcoming spy-thriller Tiger 3. Currently, they are shooting in Austria for an action sequence and will be performing some visually extravagant stunts. As per a source from Austria, the country is vital to the plot and will be a perfect backdrop to Tiger and Zoya's mission in the film.

"Tiger 3 will present Austria like never before and Yash Raj Films is ensuring that they present the country in the most spectacular way possible. Salman and Katrina will shoot in some never seen before locales in the country. They are currently shooting in the areas like Upper Austria, Salzkammergut, Dachstein Salzkammergut where they are filming some intense action sequences for the film," a source from Austria was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, actor Emraan Hashmi is all pumped up and ready to star in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3. Though makers have not officially confirmed, there are enough hints to believe that he has transformed himself to essay an antagonist role in the third instalment of Tiger.

Recently, the actor shared a video of a workout, wherein he is looking absolute beast showing off his muscular body. The actor is killing the video with a full-grown beard and captioned it as, "Dear Fat, prepare to die !!!"

Soon after he posted the video, several celebs and fans bombarded her comment section and appreciated his look. However, what caught out attention was filmmaker Mohit Suri's comment wherein he is hinting at his next film. He wrote, "Way to go tigerrrrrr!!!"

Well, if this news turns out to be true then, it will be interesting to see Emraan Hashmi in an antagonist role. Also, Emraan and Salman's intense face-off in the film.

Coming back to Salman and Katrina, the duo were earlier shooting in Turkey. They even got a chance to meet the Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

