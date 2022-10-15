Tiger 3 Release Date Postponed: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan-Starrer | See First Poster

SALMAN KHAN and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger' franchise is one of the most popular spy action-thriller franchises in Bollywood and the fans are eagerly waiting for its third instalment. The movie was earlier scheduled to release in theatres in April 2023. The makers have decided to postpone the release date and have shared the new poster as well.

Sharing the new poster and release date, Salman Khan wrote, "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Tiger 3 will now release on Diwali next year. Moreover, the movie will release in Tamil and Telugu as well.

Tiger 3 will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films. Apart from Salman and Katrina, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi.

It was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in the film and he will reprise his role from 'Pathaan'. According to a report by Times Of India, Shah Rukh Khan will soon start shooting for the film. "Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting his part for Tiger 3 by the end of this month," a source close to the project was quoted saying by the Times Of India.

Whereas, as per a report by Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for about 10 days with Salman Khan. "Much like Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has to shoot for about 10 days with Salman on Tiger 3. It's a role reversal of sorts in terms of the number of shoot days, but the dynamic of character cameo in both films is diametrically different. While Salman has a chopper-bound entry in Pathaan, a special introduction scene is being designed for SRK in Tiger 3, the details of which have been kept under wraps for now," a source close to the development was quoted saying by Pinkvilla.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, along with Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill and Sidharth Nigam.