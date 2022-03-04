New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Salman Khan announced the date of his much-anticipated film Tiger today (March 04). The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor took to his Twitter account and shared a one-minute video featuring him and Katrina. Through the caption, the actor informed his fans that the film will be hit the big screens on 21 April 2023.

Taking to Twitter, Salman shared a 1-minute-8-second teaser, where Katrina can be seen doing action scenes. Later, when the actress is done with her work she calls Salman to put an end to the fight.

Sharing the teaser, Salman wrote, "Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. @KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #Tiger3 (sic)."

Take a look at Tiger 3 teaser here:

Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. #KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/StPMGrZ1v5 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 4, 2022

This is the first look from the film which went up on social media. Continuing with his legacy to release the film on Eid, this time as well the Tiger 3 will hit the big screens on Eid.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 will be the third film when Salman and Katrina will be seen working together. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Further, the film will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in the cameo role in Salman's Tiger 3 whereas Salman will do a cameo as Tiger in SRK's much-anticipated film Pathaan.

