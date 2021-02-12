Tiger 3 is the third installment of the ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ franchise. The shooting of this Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer is expected to begin in March this year. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to pair onscreen once again after 2019’s ‘Bharat’. In ‘Tiger 3’ the fans will be able to see the hit couple starred opposite eachother once again. And now there’s another good news for the fans that actor Emraan Hashmi has been roped in the starcast to play the villain. Yes, as per reports, the makers, Yash Raj Films, think that he will be a perfect fit for the negative role.

A source told the Time Of India, “YRF felt that Emraan fits the role as a T. He is a fine, intense actor and that quality won him the role.”

Villains in the series of the ‘Tiger’ films have an interesting story. Earlier, the producers were very particular that they wanted a new face for the antagonist in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. Therefore, actor Sajjad Delafrooz was casted. And this time, the makers saw their villain in Emraan Hashmi, who is going to join the shooting which will begin during mid-March.

As per the reports, the third and the first schedule of the film’s shoot will take place in Mumbai and in YRF studio only where Emran will be filming his scenes with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Meanwhile, the next schedule of ‘Tiger 3’ is expected to happen in the Middle East.

Seems like ‘Tiger 3’ is going to be a treat for all the fans. On the other hand, talking about Salman and Katrina, the duo have worked together in multiple films before, some of which include, ‘Bharat’, ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ and many more.

Meanwhile, Emraan will also be seen in ‘Chehre’ opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Rhea Chakroborty. Speaking to IANS, the film’s producer Anand Pandit had said, “It has been an exhilarating experience and I would like to thank the legendary cast and my entire team for the successful completion. Looking forward to the post-production and the release."

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal