Thunivu: Whopping Fees Charged By Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier And Others Will Leave Your Jaws Dropped

Thunivu: Ajith Kumar stars in the lead role in the film. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ajith Kumar’s high octane action drama film Thunivu released in theaters on January 11, 2023. The film clashed at the Tamil box office with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. Thunivu also faces a big clash at the Telugu box office with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya.

Starring Ajith Kumar in an anti-hero avatar, Thunivu has been helmed by H. Vinoth and also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani and Prem Kumar in pivotal roles.

Take a look at the staggering fees charged by the lead stars of Thunivu that will blow your mind:

Samuthirakani

The veteran Tamil star played the role of DGP Dayalan in Thunivu. For his portrayal of the supercop in the film, Samuthirakani charged a whopping sum of Rs 1 crore.

Manju Warrier

The superstar played the role of Ajith Kumar’s close aide in the film. For her portrayal of Kanmani in Thunivu, Manju Warrier took home a hefty paycheck of Rs 2. 5 crore.

John Kokken

For being a part of the Tamil heist film, John Kokken reportedly charged Rs 70 lakh.

Mamathi Chari

The reality show star, who rose to fame post his stint inside the Bigg Boss house, reportedly charged a sum of Rs 70 lakh for his Tamil film debut.

Prem Kumar

The popular actor, who has featured in an array of superhit films including Vikram Vedha, Master and Singam 3, reportedly charged Rs 50 lakh for his role in the film.

Ajith Kumar

Undoubtedly, the biggest star in the film, Ajith Kumar pulled off a one man show with Thunivu. The film is backed by Ajith Kumar’s star power and the Tamil superstar reportedly took home a hefty paycheck of Rs 70 crore for his role of Michael aka Darkdevil in Thunivu.

Thunivu is running in theaters in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.