Thunivu Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Ajith Kumar Tamil Action-Heist Film

Ajith Kumar is back in the theaters with his latest film, Thunivu. The film helmed by H Vinoth marks the third collaboration between the actor-director duo after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

Released in theaters on January 11, 2023, Thunivu will be facing a big box-office clash with Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Varisu’. If you’re planning to watch the Ajith Kumar-starrer in theaters this week, read these top 10 tweets on Twitter about ‘Thunivu’ to help make up your mind:

The charisma of #AjithKumar sir sweeps us all in Thunivu. Such a treat for all #AK fans, complete action packed treat from H.Vinoth! Wishes for both #Thunivu & #Varisu to have a great run! Happy Pongal people! pic.twitter.com/huT0NRuG3P — Kumaran (@DirKumaran) January 10, 2023

Career best Ajith Sir first half ever Ever period. I want to see him like that. #Thunivu . Jet speed frames. So much of fun. #THUNIVUAatamArrambam #ThunivuFDFS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Karthik (@meet_tk) January 10, 2023

AK Fans are VERA MAARI 🔥

Such a creative Mass Cutout placed in our Venue for #Thunivu Celebrations 😎

Vera level nga Nenga Vera level 🎇#ThunivuInRamCinemas pic.twitter.com/VOrYvGXxxP — Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) January 10, 2023

Thunivu also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Pavani Reddy and Mamathi Chari in pivotal roles. The film’s story revolves around a criminal mastermind and his team form a plan and commit bank heists across Chennai, but the motive of their heists remains mysterious.

Director H Vinoth recently spoke about his experience of working with south superstar Ajith Kumar. In an interview with Indian Express, the filmmaker said he does stress out for the initial few days of filming about the superstar being pictured every now and then.

“After a point, I am like I will do whatever I can. See, the demand is huge. Millions are out there having their own imaginations and desire that Ajith should act in a film of their liking. With the globalization of content consumption, people are watching things from across the world. The language and political borders have been smashed,” the director told The Indian Express in his interview.

“The phenomenon first came to business sectors like the automobile industry and IT industry, now, with the advent of OTT, it has come to cinema too. So, fans, after consuming a lot of content, expect their heroes to do the same. They demand a Baahubali or RRR-level collection, and in doing so, they are forgetting the age, abilities, and limitations of the stars. If you are forcing all these expectations on your hero, you are only stressing him out,” H Vinoth added.