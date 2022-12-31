  • News
'Thunivu' Trailer Out: Ajith Kumar's Packs A Punch In H Vinoth's Upcoming Actioner | WATCH

The most-awaited trailer of Ajith Kumar-starrer film Thunivu is finally out. Watch it here:

By Swati Singh
Sat, 31 Dec 2022 07:14 PM IST
Minute Read
(Image: Twitter)

South superstar Ajith Kumar has given the best surprise to his fans on the New Year's eve. The much-anticipated trailer of his upcoming movie Thunivu is finally out.

From high-octane stunts to action-packed sequences and more, the trailer contains all the elements to make it a worth watch. As evident from the trailer, Ajith Kumar is ready to set the screen on fire with his forthcoming actioner. Watch the trailer here:

Meanwhile, netizens are loving Thunivu's action-packed trailer, as evident from the tweets on the micro-blogging site. A Twitter user wrote, "My God Is Back To The Game," another one wrote, "Omg never imagined we can see thala like this again, thank you vinoth," white a netizen also tweeted, "That swag no actor can come near that.. Trailer Full GOOSEBUMPS Thala dharisanam."

The makers also shared a fresh poster of Thunivu on December 30 featuring Ajith Kumar in an intense avatar. The poster saw Ajith sporting a white beard, sunglasses and a white shirt. It featured the actor firing a gun, while a lot of smoke in the background. "Guns, guts and glory – all set to fire up in style tomorrow! Set your alarms for 7PM tomorrow, the #ThunivuTrailer is coming," read the caption. A Twitter user wrote, "#ThunivuTrailer exceeded the expectations for the movie #AK in negative role after Mangath Waiting for #Thunivu Pongal."

Thunivu stars Ajith Kumar in the lead role, while Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Mamathi Chari, and Ciby Bhuvana Chandran will be seen taking on supporting roles. Helmed by H Vinoth, the movie is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

It is pertinent to note that Ajith Kumar's Thunivu will see a clash with Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Varisu. It is said that fans will witness one of the biggest Box-Office clashes ever. Both Thunivu and Varisu will hit the theatres on January 12, 2023.

