'Thunivu' Trailer: Ajith Kumar's Craze Doesn't Seem To End Anytime Soon; Netizens Call Him 'GOAT'

South superstar Ajith Kumar surprised his fans after releasing much-anticipated trailer of his upcoming movie Thunivu on December 31, 2022. From high-octane stunts to action-packed sequences and more, the trailer contains all the elements to make it a worth watch. As evident from the trailer, Ajith Kumar is ready to set the screen on fire one more time with his forthcoming actioner. Watch the trailer here:

The trailer earned 35 million views within 38 hours of its release, which is undoubtedly commendable. Meanwhile, Twitter users are all over the moon after witnessing Ajith Kumar in intense action sequences.

A Twitter user wrote, "#ThunivuTrailer exceeded the expectations for the movie #AK in negative role after Mangatha Waiting for #Thunivu Pongal," another user commented, "A rage that just hasn't settled. The #ThunivuTrailer hits 30 MILLION+ views in just 24 hours - extraordinary."

#ThunivuTrailer exceeded the expectations for the movie 🥵🔥#AK in negative role after Mangatha❤️‍🔥

Waiting for #Thunivu Pongal 🤞 pic.twitter.com/Yad0httDJT — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) December 31, 2022

A rage that just hasn't settled. The #ThunivuTrailer hits 30 MILLION+ views in just 24 hours - extraordinary 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jNV50wITwu — p.selvaraj🇮🇳 (@PSELVAR33532484) January 1, 2023

A Twitter user also wrote, "#ThunivuTrailer Exceeds the Expectations All the Very Best #Ajithkumar sir from @Suriya_offl anna Fans #Suriya42 #Thunivu," while another one tweeted, "Tha seirom and his VOICE IS BACK PEOPLE .OUR MAN IS BACKK ,THOSE STEPS , COOL MANNERISMS ......I AM HYPEDDD...."

Tha seirom 🔥🔥🔥😭😭😭😍😍😍 and his VOICE IS BACK PEOPLE .OUR MAN IS BACKK ,THOSE STEPS , COOL MANNERISMS ......I AM HYPEDDD....#ThunivuTrailer #Thunivu #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/6RHD6bRw42 — HER SHE Nee🐐 MESSI FOR LIFE ❤ (@HARSHI_TWITZ) December 31, 2022

Thunivu stars Ajith Kumar in the lead role, while Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Mamathi Chari, and Ciby Bhuvana Chandran will be seen taking on supporting roles. Helmed by H Vinoth, the movie is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Thunivu will hit the theatres on January 12, 2023.