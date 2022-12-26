Thunivu Third Single Gangstaa OUT: Fans Have THIS To Say About Ajith Kumar’s ‘AK Anthem’

The third single from south superstar Ajith Kumar’s highly anticipated film ‘Thunivu’ has been released by the makers. Titled ‘Gangstaa’, the song is high on energy and has garnered immense love from the superstar’s fans on social media.

Taking to his Twitter account, music director Ghibran wrote, “When bad happens. Someone will rise from the ashes. Some call him a saviour, some call him #Gangstaa The wait is over - A🔥K🔥 The original #Ganstaa is here!”

#Gangstaa ❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️OMG this is enough ❤️❤️Sky high❤️❤️🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯whata track,the best of all. BEGINNING WITH AK sir voice goosebumps 🤯🤯❤️🔥🔥Thuninja Vetriii namadhey❤️🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Hes the real gangster🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Adhik Ravichandran (@Adhikravi) December 25, 2022

#Gangstaa is the best among the three songs, all three songs are unique. Except chilla chilla which is a regular kuthu song, the other two are unique music, new try and Gangstaa seriously OMG what a music! I'm so very eager to c Thala's presence with this music! — 𝗔𝗕 💥αттαgααѕαм💥 (@abhisheks_111) December 26, 2022

Helmed by filmmaker H Vinoth, ‘Thunivu’ will have its theatrical release on January 12, 2023 on the occasion of Pongal and Makar Sankranti. The official trailer of the film is expected to be released on December 31 or January 1.

‘Thunivu’ will be clashing at the box-office with Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Varisu’, which will also be released on January 12, 2023. The clash is being speculated as one of the biggest ones in recent times.

Talking about the film, director H Vinoth said that the film will be a treat for fans of Ajith Kumar, In a conversation with India Today, the filmmaker added that ‘Thunivu’ will see AK in a larger-than-life avatar.

"I think this film is the closest to the image Ajith has with his fans and it has my stamp as well. Nerkonda Paarvai (remake of the Hindi film, Pink) was in total contrast and raised the question of whether a star should do this film or not. But, Ajith sir did it with a lot of confidence. In Valimai, there was action and reality in what a cop faces. But in Thunivu, there is a larger-than-life image befitting a star,” the filmmaker was quoted as saying.

‘Thunivu’ will mark the third collaboration of H Vinoth and Ajith Kumar. The duo have previously worked together in films ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ in 2019 and ‘Valimai’ in 2022.