Thunivu Release: Ajith Kumar’s Fan Dies In Chennai After Falling From Lorry; Cops Lathi Charge Violent Mob

South superstar Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' was released on January 11, where ahead of the film's release a hardcore fan of Ajith Kumar fell from a moving lorry during a celebration of the film's release in Chennai.

According to a report cited by Hindustan Times, the fan, named Bharath Kumar had gone to watch Thunivu's 1:00 AM show at a theater and died after falling from a moving lorry, while celebrating in excitement during the release.

'Thunivu' marks the third successive collaboration between filmmaker H Vinoth, Ajith, and producer Boney Kapoor. Their previous collaborations included 'Valimai' and 'Nerkonda Parvai.'

According to an ANI report on Wednesday, the police officials stated, "Bharath Kumar, a fan of actor Ajith Kumar, who jumped in excitement from a slow-moving lorry succumbed to injuries on Poonamallee highways near Rohini theater, Chennai."

It further stated, "Case registered. He had come to watch Thunivu film's 1 am show at the theater." Fans have been celebrating 'Thunivu' release, which came out the same day as actor Vijay-starrer Varisu.'

'Varisu' also features Rashmika Mandanna, Sarath Kumar, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and Shaam. Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' features Manju Warrier and John Kokken in prominent roles.

Talking about Ajith Kumar's work front, the actor was last seen in 'Valimai' in which he played a role of a cop going after an outlaw biker gang. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya.

'Thunivu' is also set to be released in Telugu and Kannada along with the original Tamil version.