Thunivu OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ajith Kumar's Money Heist Film

Ajith Kumar-starrer 'Thunivu' is all set to release on OTT after its theatrical run. There were reports that this money heist film will release on Netflix and now, the streaming platform has confirmed the same by officially announcing the release date.

Sharing the news, Netflix wrote, "It is time for the explosions to begin because Ajith Kumar is finally here! Thunivu is coming to Netflix on Feb 8th in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi and we cannot stay CHILLA CHILLA!"

Thunivu OTT Release Date:

Thunivu will release on Netflix on February 8, 2023. Moreover, it will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Thunivu was released on January 11, 2023, in theatres and clashed with big South Indian films at the box office. Despite the box office clash, the movie collected around 170 to 180 crores. Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, Vijay's Varisu and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy were also released during the Pongal week.

Talking about the plot of Thunivu, director H Vinoth told the News Minute, “It was meant to be a film about a big singer who faces failure, and a heist was part of the plot. I’d meant to make it with a hero, not a star, and this was during the pandemic.”

He added, "And then, this turned into a story meant for a hero. The bank angle came in then. I know banks do a lot of good work, but there are rotten apples there too, so we got into full-fledged research. It’s a very complex area and so we decided to focus on one greedy bank owner and not the system as a whole. I am more than happy to see people finding it relatable.”

Apart from Ajith Kumar, Thunivu also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Mamathi Chari, Ajay, Veera, Bagavathi Perumal, Darshan, Pavani Reddy, Ciby and Amir in pivotal roles.