Thunivu On OTT: Ajith Kumar-Starrer’s Tentative Release Date OUT

Ajith Kumar’s Tamil money heist film, Thunivu is enjoying a successful run at the box office, despite facing a big clash against Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Telugu superhits including Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, Thunivu also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Mamathi Chari, Ajay, Veera, Bagavathi Perumal, Darshan, Pavani Reddy, Ciby and Amir in pivotal roles. The film has been helmed by H. Vinoth.

According to reports, Thunivu’s OTT rights have been bought by digital streaming giant Netflix. The film’s rights have been sold for a whopping sum of Rs 20 crore.

The Ajith Kumar-starrer will reportedly be making its OTT debut in mid-February. Several reports stated that the film will be premiering on digital streaming platforms on the same date as Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu.

A report in Mirchi9 read, “Netflix isn’t usually aggressive when it comes to orchestrating early OTT releases for its films. So, the OTT premieres schedule for Thunivu could be delayed one.”

Thunivum which released theatrically on January 12, 2023, has so far minted over Rs 107 crore in India. The film’s worldwide collection have crossed the Rs 175 crore mark the the box office.

Talking about the plot of Thunivu, director H Vinoth told the News Minute, “It was meant to be a film about a big singer who faces failure, and a heist was part of the plot. I’d meant to make it with a hero, not a star, and this was during the pandemic.”

The filmmaker added, “And then, this turned into a story meant for a hero. The bank angle came in then. I know banks do a lot of good work, but there are rotten apples there too, and so we got into full-fledged research. It’s a very complex area and so we decided to focus on one greedy bank owner and not the system as a whole. I am more than happy to see people finding it relatable.”