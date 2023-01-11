Thunivu Movie Review: Ajith Kumar As Kick-Ass Anti-Hero In This Tamilian Money Heist Delivers A Decent Action-Buster

Director: H Vinoth

Cast: Ajith Kumar, stars Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Pavani Reddy, John Kokken, Mamathi Chari, Veera and Bagavathi Perumal

Ajith Kumar kickstarts the year 2023 with the release of his high-octane action-heist film, Thunivu. Helmed by H Vinoth, the film faces a big clash at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. With Thunivu, Ajith Kumar tries to cast his magic as the anti-hero, the criminal mastermind who plans bank heists with a mysterious motive.

Here’s our Thunivu Movie Review:

- Thunivu Story

Thunivu revolves around Ajith Kumar, a criminal mastermind, set out to accomplish a mega money heist worth Rs 500 crore in one of Chennai’s prime banks. Always a step ahead of the police, Ajith Kumar’s character in the film, Dark Devil boasts a stellar record of pulling off 20 successful jobs in 10 years. But why is the dark devil planning such a massive bank heist? What’s his real motive? Who is the Dark Devil? The answers are thankfully all imbibed in the 2-and-a-half-hour-long film.

- Thunivu First Half

The first half of Thunivu begins with Ajith Kumar doing what he does best; making his cool-dude entry with his quintessential swag. The 51-year-old actor managed to steal hoots, claps and whistles with his performance in the kick-ass action scenes that filmmaker H Vinoth knows will cast a spell on his fans.

There’s too much action in the first of Thunivu that you’ll barely get a chance to think outside of the screen. With so much going on in the film, a lot of why’s and what's are left unanswered till the climax of the film.

- Thunivu Second Half

Thunivu loses its grip towards the intermission and during the initial moments of the second half of the film. But as soon as the flashback of the real motive of the Dark Devil begins, Thunivu is back on track. The film shifts its focus from Ajith Kumar to reveal the story and hardships suffered by the common man, with the influential and powerful people in the banks committing fraud with their money.

Thunivu becomes a different film altogether. There’s too much drama, and the film tends to get slow towards the climax, but Ajith Kumar picks up the pace of the film yet again and ends it on a decent note.

- Thunivu Cast

No point in guessing, Thunivu is an out-an-out Ajith Kumar show. The film has been tailor made for the actor, whose portrayal of the Dark Devil could not have been done by any other actor. Ajith Kumar managed to pull off action sequences as effortlessly as the emotional ones.

Manju Warrier is decent as Ajith Kumar’s aide, but the show stealer is journalist Mai Pa, played by Mohana Sundaram. His screen presence and funny one-liners are enough to light up the screens even if his appearance in the film is just for a few minutes.

- Thunivu Music

The song ‘Who Da Gangsta’ is tailor-made for Ajith Kumar, who exudes his Uber cool swag in the song. The dance number in the film, Chilla Chilla, is catchy, but doesn’t fit well in the film and drifts you away from the otherwise pacy plot.

- Thunivu Direction

H Vinoth had a big task on his hands. Right from the first frame of Thunivu, the filmmaker sets the tone of the film by unfolding the complex plot layer by layer. H Vinoth’s film is majorly a satire on the dark things taking place in broad daylight; corrupt journalists, dishonest police officers and frauds being committed in banks. The dialogues are catchy and go well with the plot, with Ajith Kumar’s one-liners stealing the show.

- Thunivu Overall Verdict

Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu makes for a strong case of how a common man gets entangled in the corruption taking place in banks with their hard-earned money. Director H Vinoth makes sure his social message is received well by the audiences and is supported by a fine cast and script.

Thunivu is engaging, pacy, and derails for a few moments in the intense, emotional scenes but gets you back to the edge of your seats with its solid action sequences. Sans the drama, If you love action films, don’t miss Thunivu on the big screens.