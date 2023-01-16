Thunivu Box Office: Ajith Kumar’s Telugu Actioner Enters The Rs 100 Crore Club In India, Collects THIS Much In 5 Days

Ajith Kumar’s latest Tamil action film, Thunivu, has made its mark at the Indian box-office. The film has successfully managed to storm past the Rs 100 crore mark in India even after facing a big clash at the box-office against Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Thunivu entered the Rs 100 crore club post Sunday. Notably, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu too entered the Rs 100 crore club on Saturday.

Also starring Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veera, Darshan, and Cibi Chandran in pivotal roles, Thunivu is directed by H. Vinoth and marks his third big screen outing with Ajith Kumar. The duo have previously worked together in films including Valimai (2021) and Nerkonda Paarvai (2019).

Thunivu’s story revolves around a criminal mastermind and his team who form a plan and commit bank heists across Chennai, but the motive of their heists remains mysterious.

Director H. Vinoth spoke to New Indian Express in an interview, and said that when he writes a script for Ajith Kumar, he is always the centre point. “In a film starring Ajith sir, he is obviously the centre point. He decides who is the producer and the director. His fans might want him to do films that he did in his mid-30s and early-40s like a Billa or a Mankatha,” the actor was quoted as saying in his interview.

The filmmaker added, “It is also important to understand what kind of films Ajith sir wants to do. When I’m writing a script for him, I’ll have to factor in his comforts too. Ajith sir has certain values when it comes to the emotions or politics in his films, and it is important they are considered. In some cases, these factors might differ depending on the script we agree on, but what never changes is the power of a good story and screenplay.”