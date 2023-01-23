Thunivu Box Office: Ajith Kumar’s Tamil Money Heist Crosses The Rs 100 Crore Mark In India, Collects THIS Much In 12 Days

The Tamil money heist film, Thunivu, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is gearing up for its digital premiere soon. Thunivu, which clashed at the box office against Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Telugu biggies including Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, has managed to hold steady at the box office.

According to reports, Thunivu has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India in terms of box office collections. The film collected over Rs 4 crore on Day 11 of its release,

Day 1: Rs 24.4 crore

Day 2: 11.8 crore

Day 3: Rs 8.3 crore

Day 4: Rs 11 crore

Day 5: Rs 11.9 crore

Day 6: Rs 10.8 crore

Day 7: Rs 9.55 crore

Day 8: Rs 3.6 crore

Day 9: Rs 2.4 crore

Day 10: Rs 2.45 crore

Day 11: Rs 4.3 crore

Day 12: Rs 5.5 crore

Total Box Office Collection of Thunivu in 11 days: Rs 105.75 crore (approx)

According to reports, after its successful run at the box-office, Thunivu will be making its OTT debut next week. The OTT rights of the Ajith Kumar starrer have reportedly been bought by digital streaming giant Netflix for a whopping sum of Rs 20 crore.

Thunivu will reportedly be making its OTT premiere on February 10, 2023, though no confirmation or denial to the news has been made by the makers of the Tamil film yet.

Thunivu stars Ajith Kumar in the lead role, with Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veera, Darshan, and Cibi Chandran in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by H. Vinoth and marks Ajith Kumar’s third collaboration with the director.

It is also being reported that Thunivu will be clashing at the OTT platforms with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. Both the films are eyeing the OTT release date for their films and the makers have already locked their deals.