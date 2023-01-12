Thunivu Box Office: Ajith Kumar’s Film Creates A Storm In Tamil Nadu, Collects THIS Much On Day 1

The high-octane action thriller film Thunivu released in cinemas on January 11, 2023. The film starring megastar Ajith Kumar in the lead role, has been helmed by H. Vinoth and clashed at the box-office with another Tamil-language biggie, Varisu.

According to reports, Thunivu created a storm at the Tamil Nadu box-office and collected a jaw-dropping amount of over Rs 24 crore in the state itself. It is also being reported that the Ajith Kumar-starrer’s worldwide collections have reportedly been around Rs 30 crore on Day 1.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Varisu’ too stormed the box-office and did stellar business on Day 1. According to reports, the film did a business of Rs 17 to Rs 19 crore in the state of Tamil Nadu. The total day 1 collections of Varisu at the box-office are expected to be approximately around Rs 26-28 crore.

Thunivu stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veera, Darshan, and Cibi Chandran in the lead roles and is a one of a kind money heist film. The film narrates the story of a criminal mastermind and his team who form a plan to commit a bank heist in a popular bank in Chennai, but the motive of their heist remains mysterious.

Reportedly, Ajith Kumar charged a jaw-dropping amount for his role of Micheal aka Dark Devil in Thunivu. The actor reportedly received a hefty paycheck of Rs 70 crore for his role of the anti-hero in Thunivu.

Director H Vinoth, who has worked with Ajith Kumar in two films prior to Thunivu, recently opened up about his experience of working with south superstar. The filmmaker told Indian Express in an interview that he does stress out for the initial few days of filming about the superstar being pictured every now and then.

“After a point, I am like I will do whatever I can. See, the demand is huge. Millions are out there having their own imaginations and desire that Ajith should act in a film of their liking. With the globalization of content consumption, people are watching things from across the world. The language and political borders have been smashed,” H. Vinoth added in his interview.