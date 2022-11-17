‘Thumbs Down’, ‘Ridiculous Stuff’: Deepika Padukone’s Skincare Brand 82°E Gets Brutally TROLLED On Social Media | Check Tweets

Deepika Padukone recently launched her skincare brand 82°E. Taking to her Instagram account, the Bollywood diva wrote about her ‘relentless efforts of 2 years’ developing her brand.

“The joy of building something ground up is truly second to none! After 2 years of relentless effort, I am proud to finally present @82e.official,” wrote Deepika Padukone along with a video of herself on Instagram.

Soon after the launch, Deepika Padukone’s brand was brutally trolled on social media, with several users calling the brand ‘ridiculously overpriced’. “Skincare girlies, what do we think of Deepika's new skincare line? Cash grab or...? This pricing is literally ridiculous though, more expensive than imported high end lines also,” wrote one user on Twitter.

“The ingredient lists are fishy. Sunscreen says it has ceramides when... it doesn't? Also this whole clean beauty positioning rubs me the wrong way. Looks like she's coming for kama/FE but doesn't have the price point, marketing and aesthetic to compete,” read another comment about Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand.

Check out these tweets:

Deepika to her fans who come from poor and middle class families if they want to buy her precious products:https://t.co/sMauS6gz1K pic.twitter.com/UCWL9B1R1u — Faiza (@Faiza31688284) November 15, 2022

Did Deepika Padukone really launch a serum sunscreen with a 30ml quantity costing ₹1.8k and expect people to buy it because it's her brand???



Let me tell you, skincare gworls make extremely informed decisions while purchasing. You can't rip them off with the celeb factor. — mai ladies hu (@angreziaulad) November 16, 2022

Ridiculous stuff. The ingredient lists are fishy. Sunscreen says it has ceramides when... it doesn't? Also this whole clean beauty positioning rubs me the wrong way. Looks like she's coming for kama/FE but doesn't have the price point, marketing and aesthetic to compete — shawarma (parody) (@dishawarma) November 16, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her upcoming high-octane action film ‘Pathaan’. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles and is helmed by Siddharth Anand. ‘Pathaan’ is slated to release in theaters on January 25, 2023.

‘Pathaan’ will mark the onscreen reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for the fourth time after their superhit films ‘Om Shaanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’.

Apart from ‘Pathaan’, Deepika Padukone will star alongside south superstar Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s next. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani and is being helmed as a Pan-India film.

Deepika Padukone will also be seen in ‘Fighter’. Also starring Hrithik Roshan, the film will release in theaters in 2024.