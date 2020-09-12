Since Rajput's death, the 'Manikarnika' actress has spoken about drug abuse in Bollywood, "movie mafias" and their ill-treatment towards outsiders.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been attracting a good amount of media attention since Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14. The actress had claimed that Rajput, who was found hanging inside his Bandra apartment, was a victim of nepotism and "movie mafia" was working against him. Most recently, she triggered a massive controversy by likening Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir and indulged in a spat with Shiv Sena leaders. Amid the war of words between Ranaut and Shiv Sena leaders, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also demolished a part of Kangana's office in Mumbai.

Since Rajput's death, the 'Manikarnika' actress has spoken about drug abuse in Bollywood, "movie mafias" and their ill-treatment towards outsiders. After Rajput's death, Kangana had also said that that she would have loved to work with him.

However, there are reports that claim Kangana was offered a film opposite Sushant Singh Rajput but the 'Queen' actress rejected the offer citing date issues. According to reports, Kangana had rejected the film in 2016 as she was busy with Rangoon opposite Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Director Homi Adajania's had decided to cast Sushant Singh and Irrfan Khan in his new film.

He wanted Kangana to star opposite the actor in the movie. The film failed to hit the floor after Kangana's rejection.

According to news agency PTI, "Homi (Adajania) has narrated the (story) idea to Kangana (Ranaut) and she was keen to work with him. But she was already committed to Hansal Mehta's film 'Simran' after 'Rangoon'. And the dates were clashing."

