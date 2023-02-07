Throwback To When Kiara Advani Revealed About Her First Meeting With Sidharth Malhotra | Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Most of their industry friends have arrived at the wedding venue by now as their celebrations began on Sunday. As we wait to see the first photos of the newlyweds, let's revisit when Kiara Advani hinted at her relationship with her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

During Kiara's appearance on Koffee with Karan season 7 alongside actor Shahid Kapoor, she confirmed her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra, when Karan and Shahid asked her about the couple's plans to get married.

In the eighth episode of the season, Kiara disclosed how she and Sidharth initially met, at the wrap party for her Netflix project Lust Stories, and not on the set of Shershaah. Interestingly, Karan Johar was also present at the party.

The actress said, "Sid and I know each other from before we were cast in Shershaah." Karan chimed in and agreed, "Yes, much before that," and Kiara added with a chuckle, "We crashed the wrap party of Lust Stories."

Sharing the details of their first meeting, Karan said, "We went to a friend's house where the cast of Lust Stories was having a party. That's where you (Kiara) and Sid first met, as he showed up to the party too." Shahid mentioned that it's important to remember your first meeting, and Kiara smiled and responded, "Of course, I'll never forget."

During the promotion of his film Thank God, Sidharth had spoken highly of Kiara's qualities. He stated that Kiara handles her celebrity status well and doesn't let it get to her head. He added that she conducts herself in a professional manner, and if you meet her in a casual setting, you wouldn't feel the presence of a star, which is a positive attribute. Keeping things normal and balanced is important, according to him.