New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Lara Dutta is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. She was crowned as Miss Universe in the year 2000 and she was the second Indian woman after Sushmita Sen to become one. But a very few people know that the half-Scottish and half-Indian beauty won the Gladrags Supermodel show before entering the Miss Universe pageant. As the supermodel and actress is turning a year older on April 16, here we are with a little trivia about the beauty queen.

Lara won the supermodel show as a female while Dino Morea (who later went on to date Lara) won in the male category in very same year. Together when they had to go to London and New York to represent India but Lara's father was very scared of Dino. Yes, in a throwback video of the talk show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Lara described how her dad was worried that she was going to go abroad with a guy.

Talking in detail about the incident, Lara had said, "The winners got a ticket to London and new york. So my dad was worried that his 16 yr old girl was going abroad alone with a guy (Dino Morea) who was the male winner of Gladrags supermodel. And Dino had a buffed-up body, long hair, so he looked like one of those full-on model-type hunks. So papa was a little worried that 'where is my daughter going with him.'"

Now isn't it interesting? Lara went on to date Dino Morea who was a friend of her ex-boyfriend Kelly Dorjee. Meanwhile, now Lara Dutta is married to Tennis player Mahesh Bhupati and has a daughter named Saira. On the other hand, Dino had also been in a relationship with actress Bipasha Basu who has married actor Karan Singh Grover

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal