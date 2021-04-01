Comedian Kapil Sharma will be ringing in his 40th birthday on April 2, here we bring you some of his alleged fights with top celebrities like Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Read on to know the details

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There's no doubt that ace comedian Kapil Sharma is famous for his comic timing. But the reality show host also stays in news for his angry behaviour. Be it is mid-air brawl with ex co-star Sunil Grover or his alleged fallouts with celebs on set, there has been a lot of speculations regarding the comedian's temper. And as the actor will be ringing in his 40th birthday on April 2, here we bring you some of his alleged fights with top celebrities. Take a look:

When Kapil reportedly made Salman Khan angry

Kapil Sharma allegedly fought with Salman Khan a few years ago. Yes, the comedian was working as a host in Celebrity Cricket League's (CCL) opening ceremony and he got miffed over something and walked out leaving the show midway. This made the producers Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan so angry that later Salman didn't even go to Kapil's show 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' for promoting his film. And the actor rather chose the rival show 'Comedy Nights Bachao'. However, later everything got back to normal, the duo became cordial again and now Salman Khan is the producer of The Kapil Sharma Show.

When Kapil Sharma allegedly threw tantrums at Priyanka Chopra

Some time ago, Kapil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra were to host an award function together. According to reports, PeeCee made Kapil wait for three hours before getting ready. Yes, the actress took quite a while to dress up and even after 3 hours when she was not ready at that time made the comedian angry. He got so pissed that he took off his earpiece and threw it on the floor saying, "Ladies logo ka yehi problem hai, madam abhi tak tayaar nahi hain." However, later the duo cleared the air about their 'fight' through a funny tweet. Kapil wrote, "U r very bad @priyankachopra u didnt even told me that v fought with each other on award function.. Jus saw in news n got to know .. Hahaha." On this PeeCee replied saying, "Haha! I don't give importance to untrue news ya Kapil! Big love always to my fav!! @KapilSharmaK9".

