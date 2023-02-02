Throwback Thursday: When Anurag Kashyap Revealed Vicky Kaushal Got Arrested During Making Of 'Gangs of Wasseypur'

In filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's career, Gangs Of Wasseypur is still considered his most iconic film by the fans. Even though the film was not financially successful when it was released, it has gained a huge fan following over the years. Recently, the team of Gangs Of Wasseypur gathered at The Kapil Sharma Show and revealed some behind the scene details about the film. In the conversation, Anurag also revealed that Vicky Kaushal was an assistant director for the film and got arrested at the time of the shooting.

Anurag told Kapil Sharma that Vicky Kaushal went to jail as he got caught while shooting at the actual illegal sand mining.

“During Wasseypur, Vicky Kaushal went to jail once… We would shoot without permission, and once we were shooting the actual illegal sand mining that the mafia was conducting there. And Vicky got caught.” Anurag told Kapil in Hindi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Recently, in an interview with Mashable India, Anurag revealed that Sacred Games won't have season three as everyone is scared after the Tandav controversy. “I wanted to do a lot of work, in fact I have worked on it too. But OTT ki aaj ke date me himmat nahi hai. Tandav ke baad sab dar gaye hain( OTT doesn’t have the courage nowadays. Everyone is scared since Tandav)," he said.

“Now, I am not interested in the (kind of work on) OTT where I am not allowed to use surnames for characters, I am not allowed to show stuff as they exist. I cannot do this hygienic work. I will not do it. If I cannot keep things real, I will rather not do it," he further added.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat'.

Meanwhile, Anurag and Vicky have worked together in the film 'Manmarziyaan'. They will collaborate again for 'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat', which stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta in the lead role.