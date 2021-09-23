New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mother India is arguably the most iconic film of Indian cinema. The film was so successful that its popularity sailed through decades. It was said that the film portrayed the soul of India and maybe that's one of the reasons Mother India became India's first film to be nominated for Oscars.

However, sometimes even perfections have imperfections and the same is the case with this cult classic. Yes, as much as the film is critically acclaimed across all the generations, it had a few mistakes. Director Mehboob Khan was the one who helmed the film and already knew about the little blunder but despite that he let that happen. Now, what exactly happened? Here's the full incident.

The song 'Dukh Bhare Din Beete Re Bhaiya' of the film was sung by four singers including Manna Dey, Mohammad Rafi, Shamshad Begum and Asha Bhosle. But, it was just two people (Nargis and Raj Kumar) on whom the song was picturised. Therefore, by mistake there were two voices for one person in the picturisation. this was recognised by music director Naushad and he even conveyed this to the filmmaker Mehboob Khan.

But, since the budget was a big concern, he let the song be as he thought that audience will focus on the emotional quotient of the track and not the technicalities. This whole story was narrated by Naushad's son Raju Naushad during an interview.

For the unversed, Mother India was released in 1957 and starred Nargis as Radha, Sunil Dutt as Birju and Raj Kumar as Shamu.

