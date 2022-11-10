Throwback Thursday: Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Tom And Jerry’ Moment From BB13 Will Leave You Teary Eyed | Watch

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were undoubtedly one of the most famous duos to have ever participated in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. Dubbed fondly by their fans as ‘Sidnaaz’, Sidharth and Shehnaaz shared a special bond and were always there for each other, through thick and thin.

Over the years, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill maintained their close bond even after the show ended. On Throwback Thursday, take a look at this cute moment from ‘Bigg Boss 13’ that will make you miss seeing the duo on screen together:

In September 2021, Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering from a heart attack. The actor’s death left a huge void in the hearts of millions of his fans and friends, including Shehnaaz Gill.

Though Shehnaaz never publicly spoke about how Sidharth’s demise affected her, the Bollywood star took a break from social media and public outings for a few weeks and returned with a heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla, in her song ‘Tu Yahin Hai’.

Though Sidharth and Shehnaaz never officially acknowledged themselves as being a ‘couple’ or being in love, their mutual admiration always caught the eye of their fans. The duo also featured in three music videos together, including ‘Shona Shona’, ‘Bhula Dunga’ and ‘Habit’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is currently working on her upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film will mark her Bollywood debut and stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwarii, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Raghav Juyal. Recently, boxer Vijender Singh too joined the cast of the film.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ was slated to release on New Years’ Eve 2022 but has been rescheduled to Eid 2023.

Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen in an untitled project with producer Rhea Kapoor and the film will be helmed by Rhea’s husband, Karan Boolani.