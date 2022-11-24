Throwback Thursday: Sajid Khan To Rajkumar Hirani; 6 Bollywood Celebs Accused In The Infamous ‘MeToo’ Movement

Throwback Thursday: Sajid Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have been accused of inappropriate behaviors by their female colleagues. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Filmmaker Sajid Khan is currently making headlines for his tenure in Salman Khan’s controversial reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 16’. The ‘Housefull’ director faced severe backlash for his stint on the show after he was accused in the infamous 2017-’MeToo’ movement.

Sajid Khan was accused by several Bollywood actresses including Sherlyn Chopra and Mandana Karimi for s*xually harassing them in exchange for roles in his movies. The filmmaker’s entry on the show did not go well with social media, who immediately demanded for his exit from ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

Not just Sajid Khan, other popular Hindi film celebrities too were accused in the 2017 movement, where women came out and spoke about being s*xually harassed by filmmakers and actors. On Throwback Thursday, take a look at these top 5 Bollywood personalities that were also accused in the movement that shook the entire industry:

Anu Malik

Anu Malik was accused by singer Sona Mohapatra of referring to her with derogatory terms, including the Hindi word “maal”. Another singer Shweta Pandit too opened about an incident that took place nearly 21 years ago when she visited the former ‘Indian Idol’ judge to an audition in Mumbai.

Soon after, Anu Malik was removed from the panel of judges from the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’. A season later, Anu Malik reprised his role as the jury, irking netizens.

Nana Patekar

One of the most controversial pieces of news at the time, veteran actor Nana Patekar was accused by ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ star Tanushree Dutta. Nana Patekar refuted all such rumors and denied the allegations by taking legal action against Tanushree Dutta.

Rajkumar Hirani

One of the most celebrated filmmakers in Bollywood, Rajkumar Hirani too came under the radar after a unit member of his Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film ‘Sanju’ accused Hirani of sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions. However, the 'Munnabhai' filmmaker denied all such allegations.

Alok Nath

Popular writer and director Vinta Nanda accused veteran star Alok Nath s*xual assault during the 90s. Soon after, Alok Nath’s co-stars Renuka Shahane, Himani Shivpuri, Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin also opened up about their uncomfortable experiences with the veteran star.

Vikas Bahl

‘Queen’ storywriter Vikas Bahl was accused by a crew member of s*xually assaulting her during the shooting of the Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma-starrer film ‘Bombay Velvet’. Vikas Bahl then sent legal notices to former business partners, filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane for making “defamatory allegations” against him.

Vikas Bahl recently returned to directing and his latest release was the Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta-starrer film ‘Goodbye’.