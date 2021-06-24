Milind captioned his post saying, "1990 -- 1994 -- 2008 -- 2020 #ThrowbackThursday one of my first fashion shoots to one of my last." Scroll down to see his pics

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Milind Soman is one of those celebs who are ageing like fine wine. The former supermodel and actor's fan following is consistent for decades across a different generation of women. And this was proved yet again when the actor recently dropped a few old clicks from his photoshoots.

Yes, Milind took to his official Instagram handle to share some of his drool-worthy throwback pictures with his fans. His retrospective pictures from different years of his career took netizens on a journey from being a model to a fitness aficionado.

Ranging from 90s to 2020 his hotness remained consistent. Milind captioned his post saying, "1990 -- 1994 -- 2008 -- 2020 #ThrowbackThursday one of my first fashion shoots to one of my last."

Take a look at Milind Soman's Instagram pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

As soon as he shared the clicks, fans could not stop but comment on his post. A lot of women and even men started gushing over the model's gorgeous looks. One user wrote, "Crush of two generations, the man who was my mother's crush now mine, not at all cool!", while another one said, "Still not an issue, push your thoughts once again towards those days, m dam sure, you will become once again the heart beat of latest generation, come on, let's re-do this"

For the unversed, during Milind Soman's heydays as a model in the nineties, he had courted controversy in India, when he and model Madhu Sapre posed topless in an ad-campaign for a shoe brand, wrapped by a snake.

Last year, Milind was in the eye of the storm again after his wife Ankita Konwar shared pictures that show him running on a Goa beach without wearing anything to celebrate turning 55.

Do let us know your thoughts on his throwback pics.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal