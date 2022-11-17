Throwback Thursday: Meet Yasmeen Ghauri, South Asian Supermodel Who Rocked Runways In The 90s

When we think of hottest supermodels from the 90s, we only remember the divas who are still active within the industry – Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista among others. We don't often recognise the ones who retired from fashion to pursue lives beyond runways and red carpets.

Born in Montreal to a German mother and Pakistani father, Yasmeen Ghauri was a frequent face on the covers of leading glossies in the 90s.

The brown bombshell, who received her big break in April 1992, was first discovered by a scout, at the age of 17, while working at McDonal's. With her mixed heritage and romantic stature, she soon became the favourite of big designers like Versace, Dior and Valentino who counted on her to bring their collections to life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmeen Ghauri (@yasmeenghauri)

However, of the retired lot, Yasmeen Ghauri was one such supermodel who was not only brown and beautiful but was also the first to put South Asia on the high fashion map.

Rise of Ghauri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmeen Ghauri (@yasmeenghauri)

During a time when tall, skinny and blue-eyed Nordic appeal was considered the ultimate standard of beauty in the world of fashion, Ghauri, with her "ethnic" looks, not only ushered in a diverse appeal but also opened doors for many brown models who would follow her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmeen Ghauri (@yasmeenghauri)

Often regarded as the model with the best walk, Ghauri ignored her father's dissuasion to pursue a career in fashion and went on to become the first South Asian woman to bag ads with luxury brands, become Victoria's Secret Angel and appear on the cover of Vogue.

Initially rejected by Canadian casting directors, the now 51-year-old found success abroad and became a fixture on the runways of New York, Milan and Paris which later landed her ads with brands like Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld and Thierry Mugler.

Where is she now?

Gauri retired from modelling in 1997 to settle down with lawyer Ralph Bernstein. They currently live in New York with their daughter, Maia, and son, Victor.