New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the industry. The actress leaves no stone unturned when it comes to enthralling her fans. Katrina is an active social media user and often posts pictures and videos. The actress often updates her fans, and just like that Katrina on Thursday shared picture-perfect shots on her social media profile, and fans are going gaga over it.

On Thursday, Katrina Kaif shared a picture where she can be seen posing for the camera, dressed in blue swimwear. Katrina ditched the caption party and simply added blue heart emojis along with her pictures. Needless to say, Katrina's fans spammed the comment section of the post.

The comment section of the post was filled with heart and fire emojis. Katrina is been sharing throwback pictures from her beach vacation, and it seems she has a lot of swimsuits. The actress has a collection of swimwear to die for. Earlier this month, Katrina shared breathtaking pictures of herself in a black swimsuit. She accessorized it with an oversized hat.

For the unversed, Katrina tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in 2021 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The actress got married in a grand yet intimate ceremony, where only close friends and family members were invited. The actress went on a holiday last month with her husband and shared pictures.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. Now, Katrina has a bunch of films in her kitty including Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, ee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.

