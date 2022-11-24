Throwback Thursday: DiCaprio's Refusal To Do Screen Test With Kate Winslet Could've Cost Him Titanic Role

Did you know that Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio almost didn't get the iconic role of Jack Dawson in Titanic!

Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameroon's recently revealed that DiCaprio's audition process wasn't very smooth as he had originally refused to read for the part opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test.

The director recently participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio had originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test, Variety reported.

"You're going to read, or you're not going to get the part," he said.

"There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo. The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around, and all the women in the entire office are in the meeting. They all wanted to meet Leo. It was hysterical," he added.

However, according to the senior filmmaker, Leo's screentest was a bit more contentious, even though he had "charmed everyone" during his first meeting, Variety reported.

Cameroon, 68, revealed that Winslet was already locked in to play the part of Rose by the time DiCaprio's screen test was set up.

"He came back a couple of days later, and I had the camera set up to record the video. He didn't know he was going to test. He thought it was another meeting to meet Kate. So, I said, 'Okay, we'll just go in the next room, and we'll run some lines and I'll video it."

To this, the latter replied, "You mean, I'm reading?' I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'Oh, I don't read.' I shook his hand and said, 'Thanks for coming by."

However, the actor realising that he might lose the part, came back to Cameroon and said, "Wait, wait, wait. If I don't read, I don't get the part? Just like that?

Cameron responded, "Oh, yeah. Come on. This is a giant movie that is going to take two years of my life, and you'll be gone doing five other things while I'm doing post-production. So, I'm not going to f*ck it up by making the wrong decision in casting. So, you're going to read, or you’re not going to get the part."

"So, he comes in, and he's like every ounce of his entire being is just so negative — right up until I said, 'Action.' Then he turned into Jack. Kate just lit up, and they played the scene. Dark clouds had opened up, and a ray of sun came down and lit up Jack. I'm like, 'All right. He's the guy," he further said.

Titanic released in December 1997 and went on to become the third highest grossing movie of all time worldwide.

Watch Cameron's full interview with GQ magazine below: