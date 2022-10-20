Throwback Thursday: 'Bigg Boss 16' MC Stan's THESE 5 Rap Songs Will Make You A Fan Of His Style

The ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house has been seeing some intense drama and fights this season. While many contestants have stood out for their fiery and authentic personalities, there’s one housemate who has definitely made an impact in terms of standing on his own.

Based in Pune, rapper MC Stan has made headlines since his arrival in the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house. MC Stan has a following of over 2.6 million fans on Instagram, making him one of the most popular faces in the house.

Take a look at 5 of his most famous songs that you must listen to:

MC Stan’s ‘Ek Din Pyaar’ released almost 2 years ago. The video has been sung, composed and written by MC Stan himself. The video has more than 39 million views on YouTube.

His song ‘Snake’ released last year and has amassed over 49 Million views on YouTube.

MC Stan’s 3 year old song ‘Khuja Mat’ is a fan favorite with over 36 million views.

‘Basti Ka Hasti’ has over 13 million views on YouTube.

A few months ago, MC Stan released the audio of his song ‘Insaaniyat’ which garnered over 2.7 million views.

Meanwhile, ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house continues to witness drama and fights everyday. On October 19’s episode, huge arguments took place between Gautam Vig and Shalin Bhanot over Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Gautam jokingly said something to Sumbul which did not go down well with the ‘Imlie’ star, who went to SHalin and complained about it.

Shalin then confronted Gautam and a clash was witnessed between them. Later Sumbul was seen pacifying Shalin saying that he does not have to fight for her. Sajid Khan was seen questioning Sumbul why doesn’t she let Shalin speak about it when she has a problem with him not standing up for her.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on ColorsTV everyday.