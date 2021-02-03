Swami Om was the most controversial contestant of the season. He kept the housemates on the toes with his bizarre antics and managed to irk everyone including the audience.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Self-proclaimed god Swami Om breathed his last on early Wednesday, February 3 at his residence in DLF Ankur Vihar in Loni, NCR. He became the household name after his stint at Bigg Boss season 10 and became one of the controversial contestants of all the seasons.

Reportedly, Swami Om was keeping ill from past few days and three months ago he contracted coronavirus. After recovering from the deadly disease he had been facing trouble in breathing and walking due to weakness.

Talking about his journey in Bigg Boss 10, Swami Om was the most controversial contestant of the season. He kept the housemates on the toes with his bizarre antics and managed to irk everyone including the audience. During his stay in the BB house During his Swami once, he splashed his urine on co-contestants Bani J and Rohan Mehra.

He also grabbed massive attention when Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant lashed out at him while speaking to Rediff.com.

Talking about Swami Om back then, Rakhi said, "I want to go inside the house and take Swamiji’s class. Why is this old man commenting on women’s characters? Who is he? Is he a judge? I would love to steal his clothes and make him walk without clothes in house. I will throw his clothes outside the wall, let him go search for them. I might cut his hair when he is fast asleep. Don’t know which cave they picked this Baba from!”

Later as reported in BollywoodLife, Rakhi wished that Swami Om stays till the end of the season as keeps the audience entertained and anyone except him should be eliminated for the same reason. When Rakhi was asked back then that should Swami Om win the show to this she immediately declined.

Swami Om's last rite will be performed today at 1:30 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi.

