Throwback: Karan Kundrra Asks Tejasswi Prakash If She Has Been Hit By Her Mother, Here's How She Replied | Watch

Television star Tejasswi Prakash is a social media sensation. The actor was also a part of the previous season of ‘Bigg Boss’ and became the winner of the reality show.

Though Tejasswi Prakash is now the new ‘Naagin’ on Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller show, the diva won several hearts thanks to her stint in the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house. Tejasswi was known to be sassy yet funny during her time on the show.

During one episode, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seen dining and having a conversation with each other. When Karan asked the ‘Naagin’ star if she was ever hit by her mother, Tejasswi promptly replied “never”.

Tejasswi then went on to narrate a funny incident about waiting outside her school for her mother to come and pick her up. Watch video here:

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra featured together in Salman Khan-hosted reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. The duo’s sparkling chemistry was loved by the fans and were often dubbed together as ‘TejRan’.

Almost 2 years after their season, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra still share a strong bond and are often seen visiting each other on the sets of their shows.

Meanwhile, on the work front Tejasswi Prakash is currently working on Ekta Kapoor’s superhit supernatural thriller-drama series, ‘Naagin 6’. The actor is paired alongside her ‘Bigg Boss 15’ co-contestant Simba Nagpal on the show.

Tejasswi Prakash recently made her debut in Marathi films with ‘Mann Kasturi Re’. The actor told Indian Express, “Today the regional cinema landscape has changed drastically - the makers are more experimental and are taking bold steps when it comes to content. I'm really excited for my fans to see this film."

"I grew up watching Marathi movies. Being a Maharashtrian myself, it just felt right to take up 'Mann Kasturi Re' since it was a nostalgic moment for me," she added in the interview.