New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood once again grabbed eyeballs and this time for his professional reasons. The actor on Thursday took to his Twitter handle and announced his next project, Fateh. Helmed by Abhinandan Gupta, the movie is an action thriller. The 48-year old actor shared the poster of the film with a tagline, which reads, "One man’s war against India’s hidden enemy."

Sharing the poster, Sonu wrote, “Here you go! Welcoming 2022 with more action as we announce our next mission, #Fateh! Produced by @zeestudiosofficial and @shaktisagarprod @farhadsamji Directed by @abhinandangupta1985 (sic).” On December 22, Sonu Sood had dropped an intriguing poster on Instagram.

Now with the poster of Fateh, the actor has confirmed his upcoming movie. In the poster, Sonu Sood can be seen wearing a black hoodie as faceless people surround him, creating a sinister vibe.

Take a look at the poster here:

Here you go!

Welcoming 2022 with more action as we announce our next mission, #Fateh!



Produced by @ZeeStudios_ and @ShaktiSagarProd



Directed by @AbhinandanG007 pic.twitter.com/Cejh49BJRi — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 23, 2021

The movie is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions. In a statement, the actor talked about the movie. The statement reads, “The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience.”

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, said in a statement, “Sonu is a fine actor and has proved himself constantly for the last decade and a half. But given what he has done over the last year had made him a true hero. I’m sure his return to the big screen as the protagonist in such a gripping story will be exciting for everyone.”

Sonu Sood is well known for his villainous roles in movies such as Dabangg and Simmba. The actor will be next seen alongside in Yash Raj Films Prithviraj. The movie also features Akshay Kumar and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar in her acting debut.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen