New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After a long wait, Thor fans can finally rejoice as the first teaser for Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder have arrived, offering long-awaited clues to what’s in store for the God of Thunder. The Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth part of MCU's 'THOR' series.

Prior to this part, Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013), and Thor: Ragnarok (2017) has already been released by Marvel. This new series is directed by Taika Waititi, who helmed the well-received “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Thor: Love and Thunder find Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he’s ever faced — a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Makers in the very last revealed the first look of Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor, the Goddess of Thunder in steel suit, cape and clutching her hammer.

Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. The bandwagon is joined by Chris Pratt aka Star-Lord and others from the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The new poster was shared with the caption, “Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder arrives only in theaters July 8. ❤️ + ⚡.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

Thor: Love and Thunder, the film is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum it will release in theatres on July 8.

Posted By: Ashita Singh