Chris Hemsworth Is Taking Break From Acting After Developing High Risk Of Alzheimer's

CHRIS Hemsworth, best known for his role as Thor in Marvel films, announced that he will be taking a break from the film industry because of his health issues. In the six-part National Geographic television series Limitless, the Hollywood star revealed that he is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer's disease. He further revealed that he has been finishing things he has been contracted to do and will spend time with his family.

The Thor star inherited two copies of the APOE4 gene from each parent, which reportedly increases the risk of Alzheimer's.



Talking about it in a recent episode of Limitless, Chris said, "It’s not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication. Ten years ago, I think it was more thought of as a determinant. It’s not like I’ve been handed my resignation."

"It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chris Hemsworth was last seen in Thor: Love and Thunder, in which he reprised his role of Thor after Avengers: Endgame. The movie also stars Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman.

He will star in the Netflix film Extraction 2, which is a sequel to the 2020 film 'Extraction'. The movie also stars Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour. He will reportedly star in a post-apocalyptic action adventure film Furiosa, which will be a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.