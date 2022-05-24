New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The long wait for all Thor fans are finally over! On Tuesday, Marvel released the very first trailer of the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder. A few days earlier, the makers of the movie had released the first teaser of the same. Thor Love and Thunder is the fourth film in the Thor series and the 29th overall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is slated to release on July 8 worldwide.

The 2 min trailer begins with a story about 'God of Thunder' Thor, who must lose all the extra pounds to get in shape for his new life adventures and supervillain on his way ready to diminish all gods. On his new life journey, Thor is a little shocked after getting reunited with girlfriend Jane Foster, who will take on the mantle of Mighty Thor in the film, and we also get first look at Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher.

To defeat, Gorr, Thor enlists the help of Korg, Valkyrie and Foster in his mission and teams up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, which includes the fan-favourite Rocket Raccoon voiced by Bradley Cooper, in addition to Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Karen Gillan reprising their roles.

With a new trailer, Marvel also released a new poster of the movie this time featuring, Thor, Jane Foster as Mighty Thor, Valkyrie and Korg .

Meanwhile, Thor Love and Thunder is based on the comics by Stan Lee and Jason Aaron, the film’s script is written by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. “Thor: Love and Thunder” is produced by Kevin Feige, with executive producers Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Todd Hallowell.

Love and Thunder also bring back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, while Russell Crowe cameos as Zeus. Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper return.

