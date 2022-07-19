Thor: Love And Thunder To Stream On Disney Hotstar? All You Need To Know

Thor Love and Thunder is thundering its way to the Box Office since its release in theatres. So far, people are claiming the Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starrer to be great entertainers and definitely worth a watch. However, there are fans also who are waiting for the Marvel movie to get its digital premiere soon.

Thor: Love and Thunder are expected to release on the OTT platform soon. And as per the latest reports on the same, Disney and Netflix are the two top contenders where the film can have its digital premiere. However, considering Disney's tie-up with MCU it is most likely that Disney will get its OTT rights.

Thor: Love and Thunder OTT Release Date

There has been no official confirmation of the OTT release date of Thor 4th edition but if we go by rules, then any movie can release on OTT only after 90 days of its run in theatres. However, earlier, Marvel's Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness only 47 days after it was released in theatres. If the movie, Thor: Love and Thunder follows in similar footsteps, it means that this sequel would start streaming on Disney+ by the end of August.

Talking about the film revolves around Thor and his battle with Gorr the God Butcher who wants to take down all the gods. The film is one of the biggest Hollywood releases in India in recent times, and it was certain that it would shatter box office records.

Thor Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and stars Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, and Russell Crowe along with Chris and Natalie Portman. Natalie Portman is making her return to the MCU as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor after 2013. While Chris Hemsworth will be seen as Thor Odinson in the film.