Thor: Love And Thunder To Release In India With Ranbir Kapoor Twist | Deets Inside

Thor fans are elated as Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to release in theatres in India on July 7. But, this isn't its fans will be getting a double treat as Chris Hemsworth-starrer will release on silver screens with a Ranbir Kapoor Twist. Yes, you read that right! Ranbir and Chris both have huge appeal in the country and here's a development that will get fans of both these actors excited!

In a big treat for Indian fans as the trailers of 'Shamshera ' and Brahmastra have been attached to Thor: Love and Thunder. Apart from these two, audiences will also see a glimpse of the upcoming Hollywood film 'Avatar: The Way Of Water when they go to watch 'Thor'.

For the unversed, Shamshera will be Ranbir's comeback movie after his 4 years of hiatus. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor plays the protagonist 'Shamshera' who is pitted against Sanjay Dutt who is playing an evil, merciless, cold-hearted brute force of nature, Shuddh Singh. Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

On the other hand, Brahmastra will see Ranbir Kapoor with his love of life Alia Bhatt for the first time. 'Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva' is one of Bollywood's most ambitious projects that are all set to release on September 9. Apart from Ranbir, the film has a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President Of distribution further revealed, "Shamshera and Thor: Love & Thunder are two of the biggest event movies releasing this month. Both movies boast of larger-than-life, axe-wielding heroes who have got everyone talking. Exhibitors across India are charged by the audience reactions to Shamshera and there is a craze amongst movie buffs to catch this big-screen spectacle on the biggest possible screen."

He added, "YRF wanted to present the trailer of the most anticipated Hindi film of the season in cinemas with a befitting film that has truly captured the imagination of fans and audiences. So, for us, it was a no-brainer to devise a strategy where the trailer of Shamshera plays out when cine-goers go to watch the most anticipated English film of the season Thor Love & Thunder! We are hoping that the release weekend of Thor: Love & Thunder will see disruptive conversation amongst people as they will also get to see the new cinematic world of Shamshera created for the big screen by auteur Karan Malhotra."