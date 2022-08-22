Thor: Love And Thunder OTT Release - When And Where To Watch MCU's Latest Film

After thundering at the box office all over the world, Thor: Love and Thunder is all set for the OTT release. Starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, Thor: Love And Thunder was released in July 2022 and impressed the audience with its both fun and dark portrayal of characters in the film. Fans, who missed watching the movie in theatres, can watch the movie on Disney+Hotstar.

When and Where To Watch 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Thor: Love and Thunder will stream on Disney+Hotstar from September 8. Hotstar announced the schedule of all the movies and series releasing on September 8 and Thor's latest film is one of them. Sharing the announcement video, Disney+Hotstar wrote, "September 8. Let’s do this. #DisneyPlusDay".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Thor: Love And Thunder revolves around Thor and his battle with Gorr the God Butcher who wants to take down all the gods. The film performed well at the box office in India as well.

Christian Bale made his MCU debut with this film. Sharing his experience of getting into the character, he told Insider that it took him four hours to become Gorr. He told The Wrap, "I did have a look briefly, 'He's got a G-string on. Nobody wants to see me like that. He was also crazy musclebound in the comics. And I was in the middle of making another film where I was really quite skinny. I said, Dude, nobody wants to see me in a G-string."

Meanwhile, Natalie Portman told that Christian Bale scared many kids on set because his getup was terrifying. Natalie Portman was quoted saying by Insider, "It was terrifying whenever he was in character. The children would run screaming." She further added, "He has a very, very, very scary look, in addition to, of course, his excellent acting. But, on this one, in between, he'd be like, 'Hey, what's up?' It was just a normal conversation, which was jarring because he looked terrifying."

Directed by Taika Waititi, the movie also stars Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, and Russell Crowe. Thor: Love and Thunder is Thor's first appearance after Avengers: Endgame. Meanwhile, Christian Bale made his MCU debut with this film. Jane Foster was last seen in Thor: The Dark World in 2013.