Thor: Love And Thunder - 'Christian Bale As Gorr Was So Terrifying That Kids Would Run Screaming'

Christian Bale is a new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and joined the star cast of Thor: Love And Thunder. Christian essayed the role of Gorr in the film and won hearts with his absolutely scary and spectacular performance in the movie. Thor: Love And Thunder is the fourth Thor film and is receiving lots of love from the audience.

Natalie Portman who reprised her role of Dr Jane in the new Thor film said that Christian Bale was terrifying when he was in character and he also scared many kids. Natalie Portman was quoted saying by Insider, "It was terrifying whenever he was in character. The children would run screaming." She further added, "He has a very, very, very scary look, in addition to, of course, his excellent acting. But, on this one, in between, he'd be like, 'Hey, what's up?' It was just a normal conversation, which was jarring because he looked terrifying."

According to Insider, it took Christian Bale four hours to become Gorr. Meanwhile, Bale also almost turn down the Thor: Love And Thunder. He told The Wrap, "I did have a look briefly, 'He's got a G-string on. Nobody wants to see me like that. He was also crazy musclebound in the comics. And I was in the middle of making another film where I was really quite skinny. I said, Dude, nobody wants to see me in a G-string."

For the unversed, Thor: Love and Thunder is Thor's first appearance after Avengers: Endgame. Meanwhile, Jane Foster was last seen in Thor: The Dark World in 2013 and Christian Bale made his MCU debut with this film. Thor: Love And Thunder was released in theatres on July 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder earned nearly Rs 19 crore on its opening day at the box office in India. The movie also stars Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi and Russell Crowe. Directed by Taika Waititi, the movie is the sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Taika Waititi co-wrote the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.