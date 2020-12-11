Christian Bale is going to essay the antagonist 'Gorr, the God Butcher' in the highly anticipated film. The character he is going to essay is one of the deadliest Marvel villains, even more than Thanos.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starrer Thor: Love and Thunder is hitting the headlines ever since the makers held the Disney investor presentation. During the presentation, Marvels Studious president Kevin Feige announced that Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale will join the star cast for the upcoming film.

The Dark Knight actor is going to essay the antagonist 'Gorr, the God Butcher' in the highly anticipated film. The character he is going to essay is one of the deadliest Marvel villains, even more than Thanos. As the story goes, Gorr is responsible for destroying worlds and feasting on Gods, not just this, he even turned them into his slaves.

Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale will join the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder as the villain Gorr the God Butcher. In theaters May 6, 2022. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/fWS4UuP2oM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

As per TOI, rumours were doing rounds that the makers were certain that they didn’t want Christian’s role to be one-off and hinted that he could be the next purveyor of the doom in the next phase of the franchise.

As soon as the news of Bale essaying the role of the villain came out, his fans went crazy and took the Twitter on storm. One of the users wrote, “What a time to be alive! #MarvelStudios #ChristianBale." Whereas another wrote, “What? Christian Bale and Tom Hiddleston will be sharing the screen? I will die for sure."

Here check out some exciting tweets of the fans:

Hold up.. Christian Bale is playing the Gorr the God Butcher? Umm.. the new Thor movie is going to be unreal. — Neal Owusu (@neal_thatdude) December 11, 2020

I remember subscribing to Thor at the very start of the great run that introduced Gorr the God Butcher, and I think that Christian Bale is a great choice for this part. https://t.co/wLQb6RAMpQ — Stephen Roberts (@sroberts157) December 11, 2020

What?? 😱😱😱

Christian Bale and Tom Hiddleston will be sharing screen?? I will die for sure. 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/DS3pNSbQjU — qᴜᴇᴇɴ ʙʟᴀɪʀ (@DiabolicalBlair) December 11, 2020

Christian Bale will be playing Gorr the Godbutcher in Taika Waititi's THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER. #DisneyInvestorDay pic.twitter.com/vjXoLYi5kh — Pop Culture Reviews (@PopCultureRevs) December 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the film which is being helmed by Taika Waititi is scheduled to release on 11th February 2022. Apart from Chris, Christian and Natalia, the film also stars Tessa Thompson and Chris Pratt. Talking about Marvel’s other films, as per schedule, they were supposed to kick-off its next phase with new films such as Shang-Chi, Black Widow and Eternals. However, due to COVID-19, theatres were shut down and they had to push back the schedule.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv