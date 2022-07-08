  • News
Thor Love And Thunder BO Collection: Chris Hemsworth-Starrer Beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Mints Rs 19 Cr On Day 1

Superhero movie Thor: Love And Thunder garnered a good amount on its opening day. The movie garnered a decent amount of Rs. 19 crore on the first day.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Fri, 08 Jul 2022 02:22 PM IST
The Marvel superhero, Thor: Love And Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale was released in India on July 7 and made wonders on the big screen. The superhero movie garnered a good amount on the first day as it grossed nearly Rs. 19 crore. The film surpassed the numbers made by one of the biggest Bollywood films of 2022, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film earned Rs 14 crore on its opening day. The Anees Bazmee directorial stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

The information about the Thor: Love and Thunder box office collection was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. “Thursday is ‘Thor-sday’... Thor: Love and Thunder embarks on a Marvel-lous start, despite being a working day... Expect a rocking [extended] weekend, since the advances - especially at national chains - are excellent... Thursday ₹ 18.60 cr. #India biz. NBOC. All versions,” he tweeted on Friday.

As per a report in Variety, the film at the international box office opened by Rs 15.7 million.

Meanwhile, the numbers for the English dubbed film also went fine. The dubbed versions in other languages were also released in India. On the other hand, Thor: Ragnarok, which was released in 2017, garnered Rs 7.77 crore on its opening day.

Taran in the latest tweet shared that the film Thor: Love And Thunder was the ‘fifth-biggest Hollywood opener in India. The highest opening Hollywood film in India belonged to the 2019 movie Avengers. The film garnered Rs 53.10 crore on day one. The second and third were Spider-Man: No Way Home with Rs 32.67 crore, and Avengers: Infinity War (2018) with Rs 31.30 crore.

Another superhero film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) garnered Rs 27.50 crore on its opening day. Meanwhile, the film Thor: Love And Thunder features Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Russel Crowe in key roles and is helmed by Taika Waititi.

