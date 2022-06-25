Thor: Love and Thunder - 7 Films To Watch Before MCU's New Release

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit the theatres soon. There has been a lot of excitement amongst the audience as this will be Thor's first appearance after Avengers: Endgame. Fans are curious to see Thor's new journey and Jane Foster will also return for this film. Moreover, Christian Bale will make his MCU debut with this film. But before watching Thor: Love and Thunder, you should watch these films to learn more about the movie's characters.

Thor (2011)

Thor is the fourth film in the MCU and stars Chris Hemsworth as the title character, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tom Hiddleston as Loki. It is part of phase 1 of MCU and sets the storyline of not just Thor but also the other Marvel films. In the film, Thor gets banished from Asgard to Earth, stripped of his powers and his hammer Mjölnir. On Earth, he meets Jane Foster and falls in love with her. Meanwhile, his brother Loki conspires to take the Asgardian throne. People planning to watch Thor: Love and Thunder, must watch this first Thor film. You can stream the movie on Disney+Hotstar.

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Thor: The Dark World is the sequel to Thor (2011) and the eighth film in the MCU. Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tom Hiddleston reprise their role from the previous movie. It is part of Phase 2 of the MCU and was released after 'The Avengers'. This film features Jane's last appearance in the MCU; now, she will be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder. You can stream the movie on Disney+Hotstar.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Even though Thor is not in the Guardians of the Galaxy film, many characters from this film will star in Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as the titular Guardians. This movie is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Mantis played by Pom Klementieff joins the Guardians in this film. She will be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder as well. Watch this film on Disney+Hotstar.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi, who is also the director of Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie introduced Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) and these characters will also feature in Thor's new film.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thor teams up with the Guardians for the first time. In the film, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy attempt to prevent Thanos from collecting the six all-powerful Infinity Stones as part of his quest to kill half of all life in the universe.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Avengers: Endgame stars five years after Avenger: The Infinity War. It shows that Thor has lost hope after being defeated by Thanos. Then he teams up with Avengers again to save the world. In the end, Thor joins the Guardians theme and appoints Valkyrie the King of New Asgard.