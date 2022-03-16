New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Remember a few days ago when Shah Rukh Khan posted about SRK+ and a related announcement? Well, many thought that SRK is going to launch his own OTT platform, but you know what? we have some eye-opening news for you! So, he is actually not launching his own OTT platform and the poster he shared on Tuesday was just a build-up to Disney+ Hotstar's new ad campaign featuring the actor himself.

Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. pic.twitter.com/VpNmkGUUzM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2022

You ask, how we know? Let us tell you the whole tale here. On Wednesday, Ajay Devgn whose web series Rudra just got released on Hotstar posted a video of Shah Rukh's new campaign #ThodaRukShahRukh and wrote, "Sorry Shah Rukh Khan pehlebata dete, Rudra SRK+ pe hi release karta. Ab Thoda Ruk Shah Rukh."

Sorry @iamsrk pehle bata dete, Rudra SRK+ pe hi release karta 😂

Ab #ThodaRukShahRukh pic.twitter.com/ly4pEqjE0e — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 16, 2022

In this Disney+Hotstar ad campaign, Shah Rukh is asking Anurag Kashyap to pitch new ideas for the content of the OTT platform, but as he did, SRK realized that all this and much more is already available on Disney+ Hotstar and then it got him thinking, that may be he should wait.

Toh… Season 2 Disney+ Hotstar pe nahin, SRK+ pe hoga…. Pukka? https://t.co/MqYXUYvrvP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 16, 2022

Reacting to Ajay's Tweet, SRK also shared a Tweet and wrote, "Toh… Season 2 Disney+ Hotstar pe nahin, SRK+ pe hoga…. Pukka?"

Zindagi mein do cheezein kabhi underestimate mat karna - @iamsrk and his sense of humour. SRK+ aaye na aaye, maza bahut aaya 👍😂 #ThodaRukShahRukh pic.twitter.com/PyYAwBiEVV — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 16, 2022

You think, only you fell for SRK's mind-blowing humour, well Bollywood actor Salman who earlier asked for a party for App's launch was also amazed by SRK's new ad revealation. Reacting to his video, Salman wrote, "Zindagi mein do cheezein kabhi underestimate mat karna -@iamsrk and his sense of humour. SRK+ aaye na aaye, maza bahut aaya 👍😂 #ThodaRukShahRukh."

Good one @DisneyPlusHS



Almost thought that SRK+ was really a new OTT platform 👀 #ThodaRukShahRukh https://t.co/5EhurOcMx6 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 16, 2022

Meanwhile, God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar was stunned by the news as he reacted to it and wrote, "Good one @DisneyPlusHS, Almost thought that SRK+ was really a new OTT platform 👀 #ThodaRukShahRukh."

On the professional front, apart from making a hit comeback on social media, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his next film Pathaan also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

