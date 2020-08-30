The Baaghi 3 actor on Sunday posted a video on her Instagram account where she can bee seen lip-synching the dialogues of Rupal Patel’s Kokilaben from the TV show "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya"

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' bug has bitten Bollywood actress Disha Patani now. The Baaghi 3 actor on Sunday posted a video on her Instagram account where she can bee seen lip-synching the dialogues of Rupal Patel’s Kokilaben from the TV show "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya", which has now been turned into a funny rap number. Joining her were two pets who were supposedly in the role of Rashi and Gopi in the hilarious video.

In the video, Disha could be seen grilling her two dogs about who was in the kitchen when she had gone to take bath after spilling juice on her saree. She captioned the video as, "#rasodemaikauntha" with an investigative emoticon. Take a look at the video here:

Disha’s best friend and Tiger Shroff's sister Ayesha Shroff responded to the post with several laughing and heart emojis. Singer Siddharth Mahadevan wrote, “Hahahahahhahaha killed it,” with several laughing emojis. Earlier, actor Karthik Aryan had given his own tilt to the viral meme. The Love Aaj Kal actor shared photo with folded hands, asking 'Rasode Mein kaun tha?'

'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' became a favourite of social media users after a music producer, Yashraj Mukhate morphed a small sequence from the serial and turned it into a hilarious rap song. It was a serious and intense scene from the show where Kokilaben was scolding Rashi and Gopi Bahu for their irresponsible behaviour in the kitchen and speculating Rashi to be the culprit for the mishappening. On the contrary, Yashraj Mukhate, auto-tuned Kokilaben’s dialogue to a rap song that will leave you in splits.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha