Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar never fails to grab the headlines and remain the top choice for his fans. His effortless acting has made him the favourite of all.

Now the 52-year-old actor has again garnered the attention of people after he featured in the top ten on the list of Forbes highest-paid male actors worldwide. Akshay is the only Bollywood actor on the list of highest-paid male actor for the year 2020.

Akshay Kumar was ranked sixth on the list with estimated earnings of USD 48.5 million (363 crores Approx) from June 1, 2019, to June 1 2020. Forbes, in its magazine, described Akshay Kumar as, "The only Bollywood star on the list, Kumar is working on his first television series The End for Amazon Prime.

The magazine also said that most of his earnings came from endorsements and not film work. ”Most of his money, though, comes from endorsement deals; he shills for everything from multivitamins to toilet cleaners."

However, the actor’s rank dropped two notches from last year - on Forbes' 2019 list of Highest-Paid Actors, who held the fourth spot in 2019. In June, Akshay Kumar was the only Indian celebrity on the Forbes List Of 100 Highest-Paid Celebs. However, his rank dropped to 52 from last year's 33.

This year’s list of the highest-paid male actor was headlined by wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson aka ‘The Rock’ with his earnings estimated to be at USD 87.5 million. Dwayne had also topped the list last year.

The Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds with USD 71.5 million ranked at number two spot, while actor and producer Mark Wahlberg, star of Netflix action-comedy Spenser Confidential, finished third with USD 58 million. Next on the list were actors Ben Affleck with USD 55 million and Vin Diesel with USD 54 million.

Rounding out the list were Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda at number 7, actors Will Smith and Adam Sandler at number 8 and 9 respectively, and martial-arts star Jackie Chan at number 10.

Posted By: Talib Khan