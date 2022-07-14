Kolkata Girl Uncannily Resembles Deepika Padukone And Netizens Can't Believe Their Eyes

The internet is a big space, where one can discover practically anything and everything. Just like that, people online also can dig up pictures of others who are doppelgangers or also known as a lookalike of different Indian celebs. Similarly, a buzz was created on the internet when people online chanced upon Deepika Padukone's lookalike on Instagram.

Deepika's doppelganger named Rijuta Ghosh Deb, stunned people with her uncanny similarities and slight resemblance to the Bollywood A-lister. People online were quick to spot the similarities, and soon the pictures of the two went viral on the internet.

Take a look at the pictures here:

As soon as people saw the pictures, people spammed the comment section of Deb. While one wrote, "Wow you look like Deepika" and "for a sec there I thought it was Deepika Padukone." Another one read: "Is it Deepika's twin?" Another Instagram user added, "Deepika 2.0." "What in the Deepika Padukone," added the other one.

Who is Rijuta Ghosh Deb?

Rijuta is a social media influencer and a digital content creator. Deb hails from Kolkata and has a decent fan following on her Instagram with 49.7k followers.

Meanwhile, talking about Deepika Padukone, the actress was recently in the US with her husband Ranveer Singh. The actress had a gala time with her better half, and Deepika's Instagram is the proof of it.

The actress celebrated Ranveer's birthday during the trip. For the unversed, Ranveer's birthday falls on the 6th of July.

Sharing the picture, Deepika wrote, "May our lives be blessed with experiences and adventures in abundance"

Take a look here:

Deepika also shared the picture of the rare flower that Ranveer got for her from all the way to Serbia. Ranveer recently appeared in Netflix's interactive series Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls.

Meanwhile, on Deepika's work front, the actress was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseerudddin Shah, and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The actress will be next seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The Cocktail actress will also make an appearance in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also has Pathan with SRK in the line-up.