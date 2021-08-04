Since all of them are active social media users, they have ensured that their Instafam does not miss any of their updates. While uploading pictures and dance moves, the Mohan sisters have kept their fans enthralled and also have entertained them.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Mohan sisters have always won millions of hearts with their moves and music. Recently, Shakti Mohan along with Mukti and Kriti Mohan is having a great time in the Maldives as they enjoy their vacation. Since all of them are active social media users, they have ensured that their Instafam does not miss any of their updates.

While uploading pictures and dance moves, the Mohan sisters have kept their fans enthralled and also have entertained them. However, Neeti Mohan who recently became a mom couldn't accompany them on the vacation.

Shakti Mohan on Wednesday shared a video in which she can be seen grooving with her sister Mukti on the song Haila Haila on the beach. While giving the caption to the video, Shakti wrote, "This place gave us the feels. #hailahaila #filmyness. Mastho - our Bollywood producer Kriti Mohan."

Another dance video was shared by Mukti in which she wrote "can't get over sisters' madness." She added, "And they say I'm mad. Let's see your madness now Doowie. Neeti Mohan, Miss you."

When we said there was a lot of dancing we meant it. "Had to do this. Our first international trip post lockdown... Excitement is off the roof," Shakti Mohan wrote sharing this video.

Soon after the Mohan sisters shared various reels and pictures over Instagram, fans began to flood the comment section of the singers. The sisters have gained huge love and respect from their fans for their amazing hard work.

On the work front, Shakti became popular after winning the second season of Dance India Dance. She has also appeared in songs like Tees Maar Khan, Aa Re Pritam Pyaare, and Amma Dekh. Shakti has worked with big names such as Remo D'Souza and Prabhu Deva.

On the other hand, Mukti Mohan, who is an actress, as well as a dancer, has participated in Zara Nachke Dikha (2010) and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. Mukti has also featured in songs like Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Daruvu, Hate Story, and Kaanchi.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen