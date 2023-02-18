‘This One Is Very Special’: Sanjay Leela Bhansali On His Transition To OTT From Films With ‘Heeramandi’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's creation is known for his exceptional form of storytelling induced with aesthetics, art, and culture of the era. His upcoming project 'Heeramandi' will mark the filmmaker's digital debut starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, and Richa Chaddha.

Unveiling the first teaser and look of the web series today, the much-anticipated project of Bhansali is very close to his heart. With grand sets and his magical era essence, fans are stunned by the royalty portrayed in the leading ladies of the web series.

According to Pinkvilla, at the teaser launch today, Bhansali spoke about his shift from films to OTT with this project and said, "I make big films and that comes naturally to me. But when I came to OTT I made something bigger, it's my biggest project yet. So I didn't have to adapt to the digital medium, this will be like watching a film."

He further stated, "So there is no holding back or trying to do something different for OTT. I made 8 episodes for this, and it's so demanding, I am constantly working on the script. You have to spend more hours watching films than you do films but all of us are enjoying it a lot."

Continuing further, he said, "This one is very special. My dear Moin Baig came up with this idea 14 years back, but finally, it has gotten made. I don't make films with my mind but with my heart. Heera Mandi has a very special place."

Bhansali also revealed the locations of the 'Heeramandi', as the whole set has been created in Filmcity, exactly where Gangubai Kathiawadi's set was constructed earlier. Meanwhile, the music of Bhansali's films is also known to be highly unique, and the crew has already finished working on it.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last film was 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The film was well-appreciated by the critics and was a commercial hit, gaining heaps of praise for Bhansali's direction and Alia Bhatt's performance.