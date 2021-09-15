New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of Salman Khan's upcoming film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ have dismissed the rumours that said the film was shelved. Earlier, it was reported that the film, which was slated for an Eid 2021 release, has been shelved. However, setting the record straight, the makers took to Twitter and issued a clarification saying the songs for the film have been recorded and it is likely to go on floors in the next two months.

Producer of the film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Movies tweeted, “We would like to deny all the #FakeNews. The set is being constructed & songs have already been recorded. Shooting begins in 2 Months.”

It was also reported that 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ may be renamed. There were rumours that the film had been shelved because Salman's last outing, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was a ‘flop’. The report also claimed that Salman Khan was so shaken after the failure of Radhe that he was no longer interested to go ahead with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Directed by Farhad Samji and also starring Pooja Hegde, the Rs 300 crore film was pushed ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, who has many exciting projects in his lineup, is currently in Turkey, shooting for the third film in his hit franchise, Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Several pictures and videos from the set have surfaced online, leaving fans all excited. The actor is also gearing up for the release of his actioner ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ which also stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in a pivotal role.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal